PIHEMA, William. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his whanau at home on Monday 7 September 2020, aged 67 years old. Loved, adored, and cherished husband for 44 years of Linda. Loving father of Maria, William, and partners. Precious Papa of Darnell, Kaliyah, Cassidy, and Taya. Finally, pain free. The family would like to thank Dr Mark Lankshear and the Far North Hospice team for their outstanding care. William will be laying at Waimirirangi Marae, Waihou. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10 September at 10am followed by burial at Pureirei Urupa, Waihou.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020