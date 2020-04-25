|
PARKER, William. Passed away after a short illness on Friday, 24th April 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley. Caring father and father-in-law of Justin and Jaime and Amanda and Stevie. Loving grandfather of Jade, Lachlan and Xavier. "Long time dedicated live steamer - Let the steam of ages go with you" A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to The Parker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020