More Obituaries for William PARKER
William PARKER

William PARKER Notice
PARKER, William. Passed away after a short illness on Friday, 24th April 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley. Caring father and father-in-law of Justin and Jaime and Amanda and Stevie. Loving grandfather of Jade, Lachlan and Xavier. "Long time dedicated live steamer - Let the steam of ages go with you" A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to The Parker Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
