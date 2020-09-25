|
NEILSON, William (Bill Climo). Born December 25, 1954. Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospice. Brave to the end, his legend will live on. He was larger than life and loved by many. Arohanui Barbara. A service will be held at Waikumete crematorium today Friday September 25 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers please feel welcome to donate to Mercy Hospice College Hill. A celebration of Bill's life will be held after the service at the cafe at 37 Federal Street CBD.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020