Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Public Trust Hall
131-135 Lambton Quay
Wellington
William Morris ONZM (Bill) GOSDEN Notice
GOSDEN, William Morris (Bill) ONZM. On Friday, 6th November 2020, in Wellington. Much loved son of Nancy and the late Morris, dearly loved brother of Peg and Colin, and brother-in-law to Don, and to Ruth. Adored uncle to Jane and Nikki. Messages may be sent to 'The Gosden Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. Any donations to Te Hopai Trust in lieu of flowers. A private natural burial has taken place. Bill's memorial service will be held at the Public Trust Hall, 131-135 Lambton Quay, Wellington on Monday, 16th November at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
