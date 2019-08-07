|
KELLY, William Michael (Bill). Suddenly, and unexpectedly at Jakarta, Indonesia, 31st July 2019. Aged 53. Dearly loved son of the late Doug and Shirley Kelly. Cherished partner of 17 years, of Thiago Oliveira (Paris, France). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jackie and Bob Douglas (Hokitika). Loved nephew of Anne (Hokitika). Treasured friend of Heru, Kurt, Manu, Mary-Jane, Linda, Toe Su, and Marek. Messages to 9 Whitcombe Terrace, Hokitika, Westland, 7810. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday 10th August, 11.30am at the Hokitika RSA rooms, 24 Sewell Street, Hokitika. Love you forever Billy. Thompson Funeral Directors, Hokitika FDANZ Ph. 03 755 7993
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019