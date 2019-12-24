|
MALONEY, William (Bill). Died peacefully on Saturday 21 January 2019, aged 94. Much loved husband of Anna; father of Bill, Theresa and Mark; father-in-law to Hayley; cherished second dad to Cheryl; and loved Grandad to Sian and Will. The family would like to thank his carers at Komatua and recently, Forrest Hill Home and Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Friday 27 December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019