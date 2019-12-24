Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Rd
Northcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) MALONEY

Add a Memory
William (Bill) MALONEY Notice
MALONEY, William (Bill). Died peacefully on Saturday 21 January 2019, aged 94. Much loved husband of Anna; father of Bill, Theresa and Mark; father-in-law to Hayley; cherished second dad to Cheryl; and loved Grandad to Sian and Will. The family would like to thank his carers at Komatua and recently, Forrest Hill Home and Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Friday 27 December 2019 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -