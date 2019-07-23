Home

William Malcolm HUTTON

William Malcolm HUTTON Notice
HUTTON, William Malcolm. On Friday July 19 2019; aged 93 years. Malcolm was the dearly loved husband of the late June; father of Paula, Andrew and Sally; grandfather of Andrew, Duncan, Zoe, Garreth, Lee, Tyler and Nick; great grandfather of Mia, Zora, and Miles (Australia), Evan and Timea (Switzerland), Ena and Sae (Japan), and Edward (England). June and Malcolm shared well-lived, long, happy and useful lives. Special appreciation and thanks to Ohope Beach Care and Ohope Medical for their professional expertise and loving kindness for June and Malcolm. A Private cremation has been held, to be followed later in the year by a family memorial gathering. Communications please to the Hutton Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
