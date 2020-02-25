Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club
Resources
More Obituaries for William QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lloyd (Bill) QUINN

Add a Memory
William Lloyd (Bill) QUINN Notice
QUINN, William Lloyd (Bill). Died peacefully on February 23rd 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Millie. Loved father and father in law of David and Jodi, Hugh and Gaylene and cherished Poppa to all his grand and great grandchildren. Bill will be at Grahams Funeral Home, West St, Tuakau, for those who wish to pay their respects, between 12 noon and 2.30 pm tomorrow Wednesday. He will then leave for private cremation. Family and friends are then invited to share fellowship and refreshments at Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club, at 3 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -