QUINN, William Lloyd (Bill). Died peacefully on February 23rd 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Millie. Loved father and father in law of David and Jodi, Hugh and Gaylene and cherished Poppa to all his grand and great grandchildren. Bill will be at Grahams Funeral Home, West St, Tuakau, for those who wish to pay their respects, between 12 noon and 2.30 pm tomorrow Wednesday. He will then leave for private cremation. Family and friends are then invited to share fellowship and refreshments at Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club, at 3 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020