Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
PHILLIPS, William Lloyd (Lloyd). Passed away on Saturday 21st December at home surrounded by family. Much loved father and father in law of Mark and Diane, Tania and Rod, Grant and Nikki. Loved grandfather of Mason, Cole, Bella, and MacKenzie. Much loved little brother to Moira, and Kay. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Otago Hospice, district nurses, caregivers and Doctors for all their support. A service for Lloyd will be held in the gardens of Mark and Diane's home on Tuesday 24th December at 11am, followed by cremation. Wall's Funeral Services 49 Humber Street Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
