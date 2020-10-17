Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Park Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead
William (Willie) LIM

William (Willie) LIM Notice
LIM, William (Willie). On 10th October 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Adored father and father-in-law of Stan, Sandra and Gordon, Wendy and Michael, Beverly and Lee, and Raywin (deceased) and Tom. Cherished Grandfather (Goong Goong) to Garrett and Vicki, Jai and Rachel, Rachel and Andre, and Emile. Great Grandfather (Tai-Goong) of 8. The funeral service will be held in the Park Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead on Saturday 24th October at 1.00 pm followed by interment in the Chestnut Lawn, Hamilton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the St Johns Ambulance Association Waikato would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel foyer or made online at www.stjohn.org.nz/support- us/donate All communications to The Lim Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
