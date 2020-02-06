|
|
|
STAMP, William Leslie (Les). Born March 23, 1918. Passed away on February 03, 2020. Reg. No 80448, 18th Armoured Regiment, 2 NZEF. Loved husband of the late Elaine Joan Stamp. Much loved father of Sandra and Linda and father-in-law of Gerald and Bruce. Dearly loved Poppa to Kerry and Pete and Brett and Antonette and great grandfather to Josh, Max and Beauden. Our thanks to the wonderful staff of Marion Ross House, St Andrew's Hospital for their kindness and care. A Private farewell will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020