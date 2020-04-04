Home

William Kiriona (Bill) HEMI

HEMI, William Kiriona (Bill). Born July 10, 1937. Passed away on March 19, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home. Husband to dearly departed Mathilda (Tile) nee Betham. Father to Sandra (deceased), Donna, Lynnette and Bryan. Pop to Ethan, Lauryn, Holly, Mily, Gabrielle, Ryan, Levi, Noah and Grace. Many thanks to whanau, friends and caregivers who supported Bill in life and in death. His wishes were simple and private. He lived how he died, with no fuss. Peace be with you always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
