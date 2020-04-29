|
KELLEHER, William Kevin (Kevin). RNZAF LAC 17883. Ex Air NZ. On Saturday 25 April 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, with his family at his side; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce for 63 years. Much loved father of Susan and Peter, and father-in-law of Peter. Adored grandad of Matthew, Joshua, and Andrew. "Forever in our hearts never to be forgotten". Due to the current situation a Private Service will be held. "A true gentleman at peace".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020