Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for William KELLEHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kevin (Kevin) KELLEHER

Add a Memory
William Kevin (Kevin) KELLEHER Notice
KELLEHER, William Kevin (Kevin). RNZAF LAC 17883. Ex Air NZ. On Saturday 25 April 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, with his family at his side; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce for 63 years. Much loved father of Susan and Peter, and father-in-law of Peter. Adored grandad of Matthew, Joshua, and Andrew. "Forever in our hearts never to be forgotten". Due to the current situation a Private Service will be held. "A true gentleman at peace".



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -