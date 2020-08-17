Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hope Central Church
1 Hunt Street
Whangarei City
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) KENNEDY

Add a Memory
William (Bill) KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, William (Bill). Peacefully on 14th August 2020; aged 80 years young. Faithful and loving husband of Dawn. Treasured father and father in law of Scott, Cherie, Adelle, Graham, and Kymm. Inspirational and cherished grandfather of Bonnie, Jordan, and Shenae. "We've done some miles" A service to honour and celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Hope Central Church, 1 Hunt Street, Whangarei City, on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at 11 am. All communications to "The Kennedy Family", C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -