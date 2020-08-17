|
|
|
KENNEDY, William (Bill). Peacefully on 14th August 2020; aged 80 years young. Faithful and loving husband of Dawn. Treasured father and father in law of Scott, Cherie, Adelle, Graham, and Kymm. Inspirational and cherished grandfather of Bonnie, Jordan, and Shenae. "We've done some miles" A service to honour and celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Hope Central Church, 1 Hunt Street, Whangarei City, on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at 11 am. All communications to "The Kennedy Family", C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020