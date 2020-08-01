Home

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Harvey's Chapel
284 Oxford Street
Levin
William John (Bill) TAYLOR

William John (Bill) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, William John (Bill). Of Levin. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Thursday 30th July 2020, following a short battle with cancer, aged 75 years. Loved husband of the late Lois and dearly loved partner of Trish. Loving Dad to Maria and Mike (Auckland), Adele (Auckland), Rochelle and Daryn (Sydney) and Brendon (Auckland), and loving Step- Dad of Wayne and Maria (Upper Hutt), Brian and Rachel (Australia), Graeme and Fran (Australia) and father-in-law to David (Auckland). Much loved Grandad of all his grand children and two great grandchildren. Loved brother of Joe and Merle and family (Levin), and the late Pat, Alfie and Harry. A tribute can be placed on Bill's tribute page at www.tributes. co.nz. Messages please to the Taylor family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A service for Bill will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Monday 3rd August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice can be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
