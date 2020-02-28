|
SCOTT, William John (Bill). Died suddenly on 24 February 2020, aged 75. Loved husband of Caryl, father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darryn; Blair (Scooter) and Kelli; Glenn and Angela; Poppa of Shayla, Jack, Leo and Harry; and Athena; Great Grandfather of Gracie. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30 pm on Monday 2 March followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Scott Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145 Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020