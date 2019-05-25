Home

William John (Billpa, Dewar) RYAN

William John (Billpa, Dewar) RYAN Notice
RYAN, William John (Billpa, Dewar). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19 May 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Beverley (Bevma) for 62 years. Loved father of Heather, Denise and Natalie, father-in- law to Graham and Paul. Cherished Billpa to grandson's Luke, Troy and Harley. In line with Billpa's wishes a service has already been held. A special thank you to Cardrona Rest home and Hospital staff for the wonderful care and support provided and Jarrod and Pam from Waterson's and Sandra Hunter for their awesome support to make Billpa's service so special. All communications to the Ryan family, 14 Norrie place, Putaruru.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
