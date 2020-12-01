|
PRICE, William John (John). BEM Ft Sgt M81546 RNZAF Born 8 November 1947, passed away peacefully on 28 November 2020, aged 73 after a courageous health battle. Dearly loved husband of Jill; father of Phillip, Lynley and Adrienne; father in law of Eunice and Robin; grandfather of Natasha and Samuel, Aidan, Ethan and Daniel; son of the late William (Bill) and Eva; sibling of Carol, David and Peter. A funeral service for John will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata on Wednesday 2nd December (tomorrow) at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation www.neurological.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020