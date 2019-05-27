|
PAASKE, William John (Johnny). Passed away Peacefully on 25th May 2019, with his family by his side. Dearly loved Husband of Shirley, for 66 years. Much loved father and father in law of Janis, Dennis, Steven, Geoff, Gill, the late John, and Shona and Murray. Loved poppa of Adeena, Michael, Larrissa, Danielle, Jared, Daniel and Joanne. Loved Great Poppa of 10 and Great Great Poppa of 2. A celebration of Johnny's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at 11.00am. Private Cremation. Many thanks to Cheryl and Jan and the team at Lansdowne Hospital for their care and kindness to Johnny for the last 2 years. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
