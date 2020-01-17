Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waiohau Marae
More Obituaries for William KERRISON
William John (Bill) KERRISON

William John (Bill) KERRISON Notice
KERRISON, William John (Bill). Passed suddenly on Thursday 16th January 2020 doing what he loved "Kaitiaki mo nga Tuna". Loved husband and soul mate of Ruby. A much loved and respected father, grandfather and great grandfather. Loved son of the late Sidney Kerrison and Anita Kerrison (nee) Ngamare. Bill will be lying at Waiohau Marae until a service on Sunday 19th of January at 11am. Communications to the Kerrison Whanau, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
