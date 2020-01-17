|
|
|
KERRISON, William John (Bill). Passed suddenly on Thursday 16th January 2020 doing what he loved "Kaitiaki mo nga Tuna". Loved husband and soul mate of Ruby. A much loved and respected father, grandfather and great grandfather. Loved son of the late Sidney Kerrison and Anita Kerrison (nee) Ngamare. Bill will be lying at Waiohau Marae until a service on Sunday 19th of January at 11am. Communications to the Kerrison Whanau, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 17, 2020