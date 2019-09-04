|
KATTERNS, William John (Bill). Passed away on the 1st of September. Dearly loved husband of Mavis of 66 years. Loved father and father in law of Brett and Helen, Grant and Donna, and Max and Sienna. Cherished Poppa of Melissa and Johnny, Brooke, Harley, Annemarie and Andrew, Tia and Penny, Joshua and Connie and Hinehapainga and Great Poppa to Koarea, Raumati, Nephi, Amelia, Te Ahi Tahuna, Chloe, Mahina and Ryker. Greatly missed and always in our hearts A celebration of his life will be held at: Glen Eden Methodist Church, 302 West Coast Road Glen Eden Auckland 1005 on Thursday the 5th of September at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019