Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William KATTERNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John (Bill) KATTERNS

Add a Memory
William John (Bill) KATTERNS Notice
KATTERNS, William John (Bill). Passed away on the 1st of September. Dearly loved husband of Mavis of 66 years. Loved father and father in law of Brett and Helen, Grant and Donna, and Max and Sienna. Cherished Poppa of Melissa and Johnny, Brooke, Harley, Annemarie and Andrew, Tia and Penny, Joshua and Connie and Hinehapainga and Great Poppa to Koarea, Raumati, Nephi, Amelia, Te Ahi Tahuna, Chloe, Mahina and Ryker. Greatly missed and always in our hearts A celebration of his life will be held at: Glen Eden Methodist Church, 302 West Coast Road Glen Eden Auckland 1005 on Thursday the 5th of September at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.