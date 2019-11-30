|
IRWIN, William John (John). Passed away peacefully on 27 November 2019, at St Andrew's Village, Glendowie. Dearly loved and fondly remembred by Janet. Much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and the late Glen; Mark and Lynny; Chris and Steph. Cherished Grandpa of Andrew, Viv, Emily, Juliet, Virginia, and Grace. Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life at the The Community of St Luke, 130 Remuera Rd, Remuera on Friday 6th December at 2.30pm. Grateful thanks to all the staff at St Andrew's Village for their care and support of John over the years. Communications to "The Irwin Family" , PO Box 2237, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019