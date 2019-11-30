Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for William IRWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John (John) IRWIN

Add a Memory
William John (John) IRWIN Notice
IRWIN, William John (John). Passed away peacefully on 27 November 2019, at St Andrew's Village, Glendowie. Dearly loved and fondly remembred by Janet. Much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and the late Glen; Mark and Lynny; Chris and Steph. Cherished Grandpa of Andrew, Viv, Emily, Juliet, Virginia, and Grace. Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life at the The Community of St Luke, 130 Remuera Rd, Remuera on Friday 6th December at 2.30pm. Grateful thanks to all the staff at St Andrew's Village for their care and support of John over the years. Communications to "The Irwin Family" , PO Box 2237, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -