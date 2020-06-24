Home

William John Henry (Bill) COOPER

William John Henry (Bill) COOPER Notice
COOPER, William John Henry (Bill). J37199 RNZA WO1 (Rtd). Shuttleworth Class Regular Force Cadets 1955. Ex 161 Battery, Ex Vietnam Vet x 2 tours. Aged 81. Beloved husband of 59 years to Josie, father to Geoff, Mike and Darren and father in law to Onjira and Averil. Much loved Poppa to Natasha, Briar, Samantha, Jen, Amy and Tomas, Great Poppa to Lilly, Benji, Cadence and Madyson, and brother in law to Francie. Thanks to the staff at Franklin Village for their wonderful care. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Papakura RSA, Elliot Street, Papakura on Thursday 25th June at 1pm. All communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
