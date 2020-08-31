|
CLAREY, William John (Bill). On Friday 28th August 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Evaline. Loved Father of Robyn-Jane and stepfather of Roy and Karen, and Max and Michelle. Grandfather of his 12 grandchildren. Messages to Clarey family C/- PO Box 5191 Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Society Manawatu, PO Box 527 Palmerston North ,4440 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Bill will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected] co.nz for the link.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020