CHAMBERS, William John (John). Passed away unexpectedly with loving family by his side on Saturday 21 December 2019, aged 77. Loving Uncle of Fiona and Warwick. Great uncle of Karina, Matthew, Steven, Lewis, Victor and Elliot. Brother of the late Jennifer (Jenny) Sheffield. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Saturday 28 December at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind and low vision NZ guide dogs would be appreciated. Blindlowvision.org.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019