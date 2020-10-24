|
BALL, William John (Bill). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 22nd October 2020. Much loved husband of Lois, dearly loved Dad of Heather and Robyn. Loved Poppa of Vonnie, Brian and Stephanie. Great Poppa of Hayden, Sam, Taylor, Mateus, Leo and Ruby and Great Great Poppa of Aria and Emilia. No flowers by request. Donations to St John's Ambulance. Bill's funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday 29th October at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Ball family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020