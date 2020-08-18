|
WILSON, William James (Will - Bill). Passed away Friday 14th August aged 81. Much loved husband of Sue. Father and father in law of Will and Tash, Matt and Jo. Adored Grandpa of Devon, Emma, Alex, Paige and Adam. Very special thanks to the staff at Bupa, Remuera Care Home, for their wonderful care. Due to the current restrictions, service details will be notified once Covid-19 levels have eased. Rest in peace Will - Much loved and always in our hearts and minds.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020