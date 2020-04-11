|
WILLIAMSON, William James (Jim). Passed away suddenly on 8 April 2020 aged 93 as the result of an accident. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Much loved father of Trish, grandfather of Robert and Kathryn and their partners Tessa and Mat. Great grandfather of Nola and Phoebe. Friend of Ken and Don. A private cremation will take place and a Memorial Service for Jim will he held at a later date to be advised. Special thanks to St Johns Ambulance and the doctors and nurses at Auckland Hospital and to all those who assisted following the accident.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020