SINNETT, William James (Bill). On 13 April 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and the late Sally. Loved father and father-in- law of Phillip (deceased), Lee- Anne (deceased), Keith and Dianne, Brett and Leonie, and loved stepdad of Lynda and Tony, Leanne, Sandra and Warren, Craig and Karleen, loved by his 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sleeping peacefully, will be sadly missed. All communications to the Sinnett family C/- 89 Dinsdale Road, Hamilton 3204.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020