William James (Bill) SINNETT

William James (Bill) SINNETT Notice
SINNETT, William James (Bill). On 13 April 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and the late Sally. Loved father and father-in- law of Phillip (deceased), Lee- Anne (deceased), Keith and Dianne, Brett and Leonie, and loved stepdad of Lynda and Tony, Leanne, Sandra and Warren, Craig and Karleen, loved by his 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sleeping peacefully, will be sadly missed. All communications to the Sinnett family C/- 89 Dinsdale Road, Hamilton 3204.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
