William James (Bill) RANGA

William James (Bill) RANGA Notice
RANGA, William James (Bill). Died suddenly in Samoa on 5 January 2020. Loved son of the late Nesta (Nen) Kelly. Loved nephew of late aunties and uncles of the Kelly family, late cousins Brian and Jenny. Will be sadly missed by cousins Di and Jonnene. Many thanks to Fetuao and the wider Auili family for looking after him in Apia. A Memorial Service will be held in Auckland early February. A second notice to follow. Communictions to Diane Jennings, P O Box 14, Paraparaumu 5254.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
