William James JP KEDZLIE Notice
KEDZLIE, William James, JP. (Life Member Thames Jockey Club). Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care, on 14th April, 2020; aged 91 years. Adored husband of the late Mary, treasured Dad of Angela and the late Neville Williams, Teresa, Mary and Liam. Cherished Grandpa of Caroline and Aaron, Andrew and Katie, Natalie and Cole, Gregory and Karen. Loved GGPa of Eva, Alex, Zoe, Laine and Elise. Bill has been farewelled privately by his family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. 'Requiescat In Pace' Our heartfelt thanks for all the wonderful care that Dad received at his home, Thames Hospital and Whitianga Continuing Care. Messages to: 173 The Fairway, RD2, Whitianga 3592.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
