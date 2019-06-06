Home

GOER, William James (Bill). RNZAF 433273. Passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by family, aged 94 years old. Dearly loved husband of Diane Goer (nee Weston). Loving Father of Christine, Janice, Elizabeth, William and their families. Cherished Grandad to Christopher, Monique, Melissa, Lucy and Madeleine and Great Grandad to Archie. Please join us to celebrate Bill's life at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 10th June at 12 noon. State of Grace 0800764722
