Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Banff Ave
Epsom
View Map
William James (Bill) FRYER

William James (Bill) FRYER Notice
FRYER, William James (Bill). (Former Principal of Baradene College) Bill passed peacefully away on Sunday 18th October 2020, aged 84 years. Bill was the dearly loved husband to Ann. Loving father and father-in- law of Christine and Nigel Cato, Anthony and Doris Fryer. Cherished grandfather to Oliver, Reuben, and Daniel Cato, and Thomas and Samuel Fryer. Requiem Mass for Bill will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Banff Ave, Epsom on Thursday October 22nd at 11 am. The funeral then leaving for the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. All communications to the Fryer Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
