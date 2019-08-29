|
|
|
BENSON, William James (Jim). Much treasured and adored, Jim died on Tuesday night 27 August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet (married for 65 years). Loving father and father-in-law of Amanda and Brent, Tim and Kristin, Susan and John, Johanna and Campbell. Very special Grandpa to Finlay, Jeremy, Toby and Zoe; Luke, Sam and Josh; Ben, Ash and Mac; Abi, Miri and Robbie. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, 2 September at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019