Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Mount Harbour Chapel
cnr Tawa and Puriri Streets
Mt Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William ILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hugh (Bill) ILES

Add a Memory
William Hugh (Bill) ILES Notice
ILES, William Hugh (Bill). Passed away peacefully on 8 November 2019 in Tauranga Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Ivy. Cherished Dad of Val and Mike, Sue and Don, and Gary. Loving Grampa of David and Emma, Glenn and Tash and Lauren, and Poppa of Amelia and Liam. The family would like to thank the amazing team of Doctors and Nurses at Ward 3B Tauranga Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at Mount Harbour Chapel, cnr Tawa and Puriri Streets, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 13th November at 2pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -