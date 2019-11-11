|
ILES, William Hugh (Bill). Passed away peacefully on 8 November 2019 in Tauranga Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Ivy. Cherished Dad of Val and Mike, Sue and Don, and Gary. Loving Grampa of David and Emma, Glenn and Tash and Lauren, and Poppa of Amelia and Liam. The family would like to thank the amazing team of Doctors and Nurses at Ward 3B Tauranga Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at Mount Harbour Chapel, cnr Tawa and Puriri Streets, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 13th November at 2pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019