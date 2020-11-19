Home

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel
8F Railside Place
Dinsdale, Hamilton
William Hewitt FARRIMOND


1945 - 2020
FARRIMOND, William Hewitt. Born 8th October 1945. Died 17th November 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Olive. Father and father-in-law of Sidsel and Ben and Sune and Tess. Grandfather of Banjo, Jasper and Giselle. Brother of Kelly, the late Michael and Jillian. Son of the late Wilfred and Doreen. William's funeral will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Saturday 21st November 2020 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Farrimond family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
