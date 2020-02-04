|
OWSLEY, William Henry (Billy). Passed away on 31st January 2020, aged 77, peacefully in his garden at home in Rotorua. Dearly loved son of the late Richard (Dick) and Doris (Dot). Much loved brother of Peter and Pauline, and brother-in- law to Morrie (deceased) and Carol. Hugely loved uncle to Sarah, Jim, Lizzy, Mike and Suzy, and uncle-in-law to Paul, Jared and Rick. Amazing great-uncle and great-great- uncle to his 11 great-nieces and nephews and his 1 great- great-niece. Loved by all his family, and all his adopted cats over the years, he will be missed enormously by all. Rest easy Billy - have a beer with Morrie - you've earned it. Billy will be farewelled at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua at 3:00pm on Wednesday 5th February, followed by light refreshments in the adjoining lounge. All communications to The Owsley Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020