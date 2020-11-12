|
HUGHES, William Henry Boynton (Bill, Billy). Peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on the 10th November 2020, surrounded by whanau at his home in Whakatane in his 84th year. Cherished husband of Lin. Loved and adored dad and father-in-law of Kerry and Steve Swann (Perth, Australia), Nicki Hughes (Shorty) of Taupo, Debbie Hughes, and Grandad of Kayla, Whakatane. Mentor and best pal of Louisa Herd and Liz Kite. Cherished brother of Grant, Maraea, Caroline, Helen, Laurence, Jacqui, Pam, Raewyn, Beverley and Tracy, whanau katoa. Wonderful friend of the Tapora clans over the 49 years he dairy farmed there." The Totara tree has fallen in Tane's great forest." Bill will be arriving at10am to Tataiahape Marae, Saturday 14th November. A service for Bill will be held at 10am on Monday 16th November 2020, at Tataiahape Marae, 24 Matahi Valley Road (via Bells Road) Waimana. The service will be followed by hakari (kai). Then to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made please to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane. All communications to the Hughes whanau C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020