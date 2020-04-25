Home

William Haslett (Bill) MABBETT

William Haslett (Bill) MABBETT Notice
MABBETT, William Haslett (Bill). Peacefully on 23 April, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for nearly 67 years. Much loved father of Catherine (Matthews), Helen (Hobday), Deborah and Margaret and father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather to their spouses and families. Many thanks to those from Nurse Maude, Wellington Hospital and Selwyn Sprott Village who have looked after Bill in the last year. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zealandia would be appreciated. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
