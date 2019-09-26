|
MESSAGE, William Harold (Bill). Passed away peacefully on 25 September 2019 at home in Kaiaua, aged 91 years young. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris. Much loved father of Christine, Suzanne, Sharon, Yvonne, Sheree, Ronnie, Shane, Michele, Monique, and their partners. Grandad of 32 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. A service will be held on Saturday 28 September at 11 am at Kaiaua Bowling and Community Centre, Lipscombe Road, Kaiaua, followed by burial at the Miranda Cemetery, Miranda Road. The family sincerely thank Franklin Hospice for all their guidance and support for their dad. Communications to the family c/o Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121.
