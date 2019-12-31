Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pukekohe Cosmopolitan Club
78 Nelson Street
View Map
William Harold (Bill) BRISTOW


1918 - 2019
William Harold (Bill) BRISTOW Notice
BRISTOW, William Harold (Bill). Born November 7, 1918. Passed away on December 27, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 101 years. Much loved Husband of the late Valerie. Father of Ross, Leone, Gary, Stephen and Arleen. Much admired father in law of Christine, Andrew, Michelle, Sue and Phil. Loved Grandad of 12 grand children and a great grandad to 4. 18 Battalion No 2484. A tall Kauri to remember served well, Lest We Forget. A Private Cremation will be held for family on Friday 3rd January 2020, followed by a celebration of Bill's life and refreshments at Pukekohe Cosmopolitan Club, 78 Nelson Street at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
