Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for William HARDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hamlin (Bill) HARDEN

Add a Memory
William Hamlin (Bill) HARDEN Notice
HARDEN, William Hamlin (Bill). Aged 90 years of Omaha, passed away 6th of June 2020 peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Sally Harden. Much loved Dad to Susan and Richard and father-in-law to Julia. Treasured grandad to Zane, Nastassia, Joel, Cory, Joshua and Brieanna. Great Grandad to Bridie, Millie, Arlo, Heidi. He will be dearly missed by all but is reunited with his beloved Sally, they were only parted for 5 months. A private family only memorial will be held. Any correspondence can be sent to 4 Excelsior Way, Omaha, Warkworth.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -