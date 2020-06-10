|
HARDEN, William Hamlin (Bill). Aged 90 years of Omaha, passed away 6th of June 2020 peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. Much loved husband of the late Sally Harden. Much loved Dad to Susan and Richard and father-in-law to Julia. Treasured grandad to Zane, Nastassia, Joel, Cory, Joshua and Brieanna. Great Grandad to Bridie, Millie, Arlo, Heidi. He will be dearly missed by all but is reunited with his beloved Sally, they were only parted for 5 months. A private family only memorial will be held. Any correspondence can be sent to 4 Excelsior Way, Omaha, Warkworth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020