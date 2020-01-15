|
ANDREW, William Grant (Grant). Our beautiful man passed away at home on 12 January 2020. Best friend, soul mate, and protector of his adoring wife and adventure partner, Annette (McCowan). Loving father of Anouchka and family. Adored stepdad of Mark, and of Craig, Karleen, Michelle and families. Beloved brother of Nigel. Loved and respected by all his wider family and friends. Special thanks to North Haven Hospice staff for their wonderful support and care. A service will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Whangarei, 12:30 pm on Monday 20th January. Casual dress please (jeans) In lieu of flowers donations to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei. Communications to the Andrew family C/- PO Box 8034, Kensington, Whangarei 0112
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020