Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
Cemetery Road,
Whangarei
William Grant (Grant) ANDREW

William Grant (Grant) ANDREW Notice
ANDREW, William Grant (Grant). Our beautiful man passed away at home on 12 January 2020. Best friend, soul mate, and protector of his adoring wife and adventure partner, Annette (McCowan). Loving father of Anouchka and family. Adored stepdad of Mark, and of Craig, Karleen, Michelle and families. Beloved brother of Nigel. Loved and respected by all his wider family and friends. Special thanks to North Haven Hospice staff for their wonderful support and care. A service will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Whangarei, 12:30 pm on Monday 20th January. Casual dress please (jeans) In lieu of flowers donations to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei. Communications to the Andrew family C/- PO Box 8034, Kensington, Whangarei 0112



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
