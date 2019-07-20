|
GILMORE, William (Bill). 29 March 1943 - 18 July 2019 Aged 76 years, after a short illness. Bill passed away peacefully, a full life with many happy memories. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Susan for 54 years. Cherished dad of Shannon and Mar and father in law of Terry. Loved son of the late George and Edie. Loving brother of Glennis and Jillian. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 26th July at 12.30pm. Donations can be made to Hibiscus Coast Hospice P.O.Box 66 Whangaparaoa, 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019