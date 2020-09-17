|
MORRIS, William George (Billy). Passed away unexpectedly at Thames Hospital on 15th September, 2020; aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Jenny for 59 years. Loved Dad of Kim and John, Cindy and Geoff, Garry and Mel. Granddad of Nelson, Mathew, Laura, Andrew, Max and Mia. Beloved mate to Jessie and Poppy his furry loyal companions to the end. Friend and mentor to many people; he talked a good story which will be his lasting legacy. 'He lived his life his way and he will be so missed by many'. At Bill's request there will not be a funeral service. However Bill will be at home 51 Radar Road, Hot Water Beach until Sunday 20th. Bill and family would like to welcome anyone who would like to visit him for one final yarn. In lieu of flowers, donation to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated for their dedication to Bill. Many thanks to Thames Hospital and the Haematology Unit for their kind care over the last few months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020