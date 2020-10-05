|
LAWRENCE, William George (Bill). Passed away 2 October 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Arthur, Christine and Willie and grandfather to Zac, Matt and Anna. A good life well lived. He is sadly missed yet at peace resting in the shadow of the Almighty. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday 7 October at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020