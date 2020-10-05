Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Columba Presbyterian Church
480 Ti Rakau Drive
Botany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William George (Bill) LAWRENCE

Add a Memory
William George (Bill) LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, William George (Bill). Passed away 2 October 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Arthur, Christine and Willie and grandfather to Zac, Matt and Anna. A good life well lived. He is sadly missed yet at peace resting in the shadow of the Almighty. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday 7 October at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -