INNES, William George (Bill). On 27 June 2020peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville, surrounded by family in his 88th year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Mary (married 63 years). Much loved, and an amazing Dad, of David and Rose (Australia), Diane and Steve, James (Australia) and Cheryl. Loved and special Poppa of Victoria and Stephanie; William and Catherine. Loved great Poppa of Wyatt. "An honour to have you as our Dad and Poppa - we wouldn't be who we are today without your guidance and love - Love always" In accordance with Bill's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Innes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020