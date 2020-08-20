|
GRAHAM, William George. 6 October, 1941 - 18 August, 2020, RAF Service No. D1934249 June 1957 - October 1971 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill at Cardrona Rest home, Putaruru. Much loved father, father-in-law and Poppa to Deborah, Kevin, Josiah and Abigail-Rose, Jason, Marissa, Zeeyn and Ryklan, Daniel, Kelly, Levi, and Great Poppa to Arcadian and survived by the last sibling Mavis in Penrith, England. Forever in our hearts. You are with Mum again, happy together. Hopefully you can have some drinks and a few smokes now. Don't lose your teeth down the loo. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020