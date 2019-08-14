|
|
|
DOWLAND, William Geoffrey (Geoff). At home on 11th August 2019; aged 88 years. Loved husband of Julie. Treasured father of Nicki and Sam, the late Andrew, and James and Debra. Cherished Poppa of Tom, Ben, Olivia, Jasper and Scarlett. A service celebrating Geoff's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Friday 16th August 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Myeloma New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019