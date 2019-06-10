|
PENNEY, William Fredrick (Bill). Peacefully at home in Moerewa on 8th June 2019. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Evelyn for almost 60 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Kim, Carol and Mark, Mike and Suzi, Allan and Tang. Loving grandfather of 6 and great grandad of 8, and loved brother and uncle. "Home is the sailor home from sea and the hunter home from the hill" Bill's Tangi is being held on Oromahoe Marae and he will be laid to rest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Churchyard cemetery on 11th June at 11am. He will be sadly missed by all He tangata o te iwi Aroha mutunga kore Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
